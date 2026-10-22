82% of Indian students prefer handwritten notes over AI summaries for better retention: Report

More than eight in 10 Indian students prefer traditional study methods, such as handwriting notes or printing learning materials, when they want to retain information, even as artificial intelligence (AI) tools help them complete academic tasks faster, according to the HP Futures 2026 report.

The survey covered more than 6,000 students globally, including 758 from India. It found that 82% of Indian respondents turned to conventional methods for better retention, amid concerns that using AI to speed up work may come at the cost of understanding subjects in depth.

The findings highlight a distinction between using AI to complete tasks efficiently and using study methods that help students remember and understand what they learn.