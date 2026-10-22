82% of Indian students prefer handwritten notes over AI summaries for better retention: Report

More than eight in 10 Indian students prefer traditional study methods, such as handwriting notes or printing learning materials, when they want to retain information, even as artificial intelligence (AI) tools help them complete academic tasks faster, according to the HP Futures 2026 report.
The survey covered more than 6,000 students globally, including 758 from India. It found that 82% of Indian respondents turned to conventional methods for better retention, amid concerns that using AI to speed up work may come at the cost of understanding subjects in depth.
The findings highlight a distinction between using AI to complete tasks efficiently and using study methods that help students remember and understand what they learn.
Students remain optimistic about AI and jobs
Despite concerns about its impact on learning, Indian students were largely positive about AI's role in the workplace. Around 78% believed AI would create more career opportunities than it would displace.
The survey also found that 87% of respondents were confident they could use AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers. Another 92% said their education was preparing them for the workplace.
When asked which skills would matter in future jobs, students identified AI and digital literacy, creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration among the important capabilities they would need.
Mayank Dhingra, director and global head of education business and strategy at HP, said students recognised AI's ability to help them work faster but remained concerned about whether they were learning material as deeply.
“It is vital that student voices are prominent in the conversation as education systems make decisions around the future of curricula and assessment models,” Dhingra said.
Report calls for changes in education
The report, developed by HP with the Global Learning Council and the Education Leaders Forum, also brought together 58 leaders from education, policymaking and the future-of-work sectors.
It called on policymakers to make skills such as creativity and critical thinking a core part of education rather than treating them as secondary or extracurricular. It also recommended keeping literacy, numeracy and foundational learning central to school education while using practical, hands-on teaching methods.
David McQuarrie, chief commercial officer at HP and chair of HP Futures, said educators, policymakers and employers shared responsibility for preparing young people for changes in work and learning.
“Education systems must do more to help students develop, demonstrate and continuously strengthen the capabilities that will remain valuable regardless of how technology evolves,” he said.