81% employers in travel and hospitality sector plan to expand workforce: Report

TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A said, "Travel and hospitality is a people-intensive sector where service quality and operational efficiency are closely linked to workforce readiness. As travel patterns evolve and businesses prepare for seasonal fluctuations, employers will need to balance staffing flexibility with the need for consistent customer experiences. This makes access to the right talent across frontline operations and supporting functions an important factor in sustaining service standards and building long-term business resilience."