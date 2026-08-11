80th Independence Day: A Focus on 'Yuva Shakti'

Independence Day and the youth focus

Several activities being organised ahead of August 15 are focused on themes ranging from India's progress since 1947 to artificial intelligence, science and technology.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with MyGov and MyBharat, organised an essay competition on "Role of AI in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047" as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The competition received more than 14,000 submissions. The top 200 participants are eligible for e-invitations to attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

Another competition asked participants to depict "India 1947 vs India 2047", focusing on the country's development in areas including science and technology, infrastructure, education and defence. More than 9,000 submissions were recorded for the contest.