80th Independence Day: A Focus on 'Yuva Shakti'

India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with "Yuva Shakti" as a central theme of this year's celebrations. The Ministry of Defence and other government departments have organised a series of activities around the occasion, many of which focus on young people, education, science and India's development since Independence.
The celebrations are also being linked to the government's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, looking ahead to India's centenary year of Independence.
Independence Day and the youth focus
Several activities being organised ahead of August 15 are focused on themes ranging from India's progress since 1947 to artificial intelligence, science and technology.
The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with MyGov and MyBharat, organised an essay competition on "Role of AI in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047" as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The competition received more than 14,000 submissions. The top 200 participants are eligible for e-invitations to attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
Another competition asked participants to depict "India 1947 vs India 2047", focusing on the country's development in areas including science and technology, infrastructure, education and defence. More than 9,000 submissions were recorded for the contest.
Science and technology in the celebrations
Other ministries have also used the Independence Day programme to highlight India's scientific and technological development.
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) organised a painting competition on "Nuclear Energy in India@2047", asking participants to look at the future of nuclear energy as India approaches 100 years of Independence. The top three winners are being invited to attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region also organised a painting competition focusing on the North East's development and achievements, with themes including "Viksit Bharat, Vibrant North East" and "My India, My North East".
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment held another Independence Day-linked painting competition on social justice for Viksit Bharat@2047, focusing on equal opportunity, dignity and inclusion.
Looking from 1947 to 2047
A common thread across this year's Independence Day initiatives is the focus on India's journey from 1947 to 2047. Competitions and programmes around AI, nuclear energy, science, technology and development ask participants to look at the country's progress since Independence while considering what India could look like when it completes 100 years of Independence.