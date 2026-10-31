800 students join water conservation awareness rally in Latur

The rally was jointly organised by the Shirur Anantpal police station and the local Panchayat Samiti to encourage public participation in preventing water wastage and protecting local water sources.

Students raised slogans, presented street plays and conveyed messages on water conservation to sensitise citizens. They highlighted the importance of preventing water wastage, harvesting rainwater, protecting water sources and ensuring the careful use of available water.

Students, teachers, education department officials, police officers and personnel participated in the initiative.