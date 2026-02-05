Digital skills become must-have for 80% of marketing jobs

VMPL, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: India's marketing job landscape is undergoing a major transformation, with digital-first skills becoming essential across industries. According to insights from MCTA (Marketing Courses Training Academy) , nearly 80 per cent of today's marketing roles require hands-on expertise in digital platforms, data analytics, automation, and performance-driven execution.



As organisations shift focus toward measurable outcomes such as customer acquisition cost, lead quality, conversion rates, and return on investment, the expectations from marketing professionals have changed significantly. Employers are increasingly prioritising candidates who can independently plan, execute, optimise, and analyse digital campaigns--skills that traditional academic programmes often fail to deliver at an industry-ready level.



This widening skill gap has led to growing demand for specialised MCTA's Digital Marketing Courses in Mumbai, particularly programmes that focus on practical exposure and real-world execution. Mumbai, being India's commercial and startup hub, has emerged as a key centre for digital marketing education, attracting students, professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking career-aligned upskilling.



Recognising the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into marketing operations, MCTA has embedded AI-focused learning across its programmes. Learners are trained on over 50 AI-powered tools used for content creation, campaign optimisation, audience targeting, automation, and data analysis--skills increasingly demanded by employers in modern marketing roles.

(VMPL & ANI)