'80% of Indian rural households consistently report higher consumption over the past year'



Income growth has been reported to be the highest since survey inception. 42.2 per cent of rural households experienced income growth - the best performance across all survey rounds; just 15.7 per cent reported an income decline of any type - the lowest recorded so far; future outlook is exceptionally strong: 75.9 per cent expect incomes to rise next year - the highest level of optimism since September 2024.



Rural investment activity has picked up sharply. 29.3 per cent of households increased capital investment over the past year - more than any previous round, showing renewed asset creation in farming and non-farm sectors.

"The pick-up in investment is driven by strong consumption and income gains, not credit stress," the finance ministry said.



Rural credit access to formal sources was found to have reached the highest mark. 58.3 per cent of rural households have accessed only formal sources of credit - the highest so far among all rounds of this survey, up from 48.7 per cent in September 2024. However, the share of informal credit is about 20 per cent, underscoring the need for a continued push for deeper formal credit penetration.