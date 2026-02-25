7th National Conference of GRP chiefs organised in New Delhi

New Delhi: The 7th All India Conference of Government Railway Police Chiefs, convened by the Railway Protection Force, concluded successfully at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.



According to a release, the high-level conference, presided over by Director General, RPF, Sonali Mishra, witnessed the participation of DGPs, ADGPs, and senior officers from the GRP of various states and union territories. The conference was graced by the presence of Chairman-cum-CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, as well as Members of the Railway Board.

Comprehensive and constructive discussions were held to formulate a coordinated programme of action and procedural framework aimed at strengthening the security of passengers and railway infrastructure. Deliberations also focused on improving basic infrastructure facilities for GRP personnel. Emphasis was laid on fostering close coordination and joint efforts to effectively address the issues discussed during the conference.

The conference was organised to deliberate on measures for enhancing the security of passengers, railway infrastructure and operations, in view of emerging security challenges. The deliberations recognised that the Indian railway, due to its vast geographical spread, high passenger footfall, and open-access architecture, remains vulnerable to a wide range of threats, including organised crime, trafficking of narcotics, vandalism, stone pelting, and potential acts of sabotage. The conference aimed to develop a holistic security framework combining technology, intelligence, field coordination, and community engagement.



As per the release, the conference emphasised leveraging modern technology like FRS-based CCTV cameras, AI-enabled video analytics and drone surveillance. The DG/RPF highlighted the new technological tools that are being adopted by RPF in its field operations for better identification of criminals and detection of crime.