7K schools, 82K students register for RTE quota in TN

CHENNAI: At least 7,717 schools across the state have registered under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for the 2025-26 academic year.

As per an official release from the school education department, a total of 81,927 students have applied for LKG and 89 students for Class I under the 25% reservation mandated by the RTE Act, 2009.

The final phase of the admission process will take place next week.

On October 30, eligible children will be admitted to schools where the number of applicants does not exceed available seats.

On October 31, schools with more applicants than seats will conduct a draw of lots in the presence of the head of the institution and parents.