7.83 crore MSMEs register on Udyam portal, create 34.50 crore jobs: Minister

New Delhi: About 7.83 crore Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have registered on the Udyam Registration portal since 2020, while 1.37 lakh MSMEs have shut down in the same period, constituting just 0.17 per cent of MSMEs which have been closed, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

As recorded by 7.83 crore MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal, total employment (as on February 28, 2026) is 34.50 crore, Union MSME Minister Jitin Ram Manjhi replied to a question in Lok Sabha.

There are various reasons for an enterprise to deregister such as change in the company owner, certificate not required, duplicate registration, shut down of enterprise and other, the minister informed.

“Government supplements the efforts of the State/UT governments through various schemes, programmes and policy initiatives for development and promotion of MSMEs, such as Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme, Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance, SRI Fund, PM Vishwakarma and MSME Champions Scheme, etc,” Manjhi explained.