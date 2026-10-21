78% of Indian students expect AI to create more jobs than it replaces: Report

While artificial intelligence (AI) is helping students complete tasks faster, many Indian learners are concerned that it may be affecting how deeply they understand and retain information, according to a new global survey.

The HP Futures 2026 report found that 82 per cent of the 758 Indian students surveyed prefer traditional methods, such as handwriting or printing notes, when trying to retain learning material. The findings are based on a survey of more than 6,000 students worldwide.

Despite concerns about the impact of AI on learning, Indian students remain optimistic about its role in the workplace. Around 78 per cent believe AI will create more career opportunities than it eliminates, while 87 per cent are confident about using AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers.

The survey also found that 92 per cent of Indian students believe their education is preparing them for the workplace.

The report was developed by technology company HP in collaboration with the Global Learning Council and the Education Leaders Forum. It also brought together 58 leaders from education, policymaking and the future-of-work sectors to examine how education systems can prepare young people for changing career demands.

"Most strikingly, Indian students warned that while they feel AI-confident and AI is helping them to work faster, they are concerned that they are not learning material as deeply. Student voices must be prominent in the conversation as education systems make decisions around the future of curricula and assessment models, PTI quoted Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head of Education Business and Strategy at HP.

David McQuarrie, Chief Commercial Officer at HP and Chair of HP Futures, said "Educators, policymakers and employers share a responsibility to prepare young people for the opportunities and challenges they will encounter throughout their lives and careers. As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how we learn and work, that responsibility has never been more important. Education systems must do more to help students develop, demonstrate and continuously strengthen the capabilities that will remain valuable regardless of how technology evolves."

The report called for education systems to give greater importance to skills such as creativity and critical thinking alongside AI proficiency. It also recommended keeping literacy, numeracy and learning that helps students develop their identities at the centre of education.

Policymakers, it said, should integrate these durable skills into core learning rather than treating them as optional or extracurricular activities. Creative, hands-on teaching methods could help students develop foundational knowledge and skills needed in an AI-driven workplace.

With inputs of PTI