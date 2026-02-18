75 CM Shri Schools with AI tools inaugurated in Delhi

Further, she said multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce students to robotics, artificial intelligence, design, and mechatronics at an early stage, helping them secure employment or start ventures in the future. ICT labs will provide training in digital literacy, coding, and computational thinking, while digitised libraries will offer e-books and research material. Career labs will assess students’ interests and guide them towards higher education and employment. ‘Science of Living’ spaces will focus on mental well-being and personality development. Language labs will promote multilingual and foreign language learning.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that as the world hosts the Global AI Impact Summit, Delhi is simultaneously launching an AI-driven education system, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement.

Sood said, “7,000 classrooms across the city are being converted into AI-enabled smart classrooms.” He added, “The previous government had not left behind even a single fully functional ICT lab. But today, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, 175 new ICT labs equipped with 7,000 computers are being dedicated to the people of Delhi. Alongside this, more than 100 digital libraries and over 175 language laboratories are also being inaugurated.”