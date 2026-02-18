75 CM Shri Schools with AI tools inaugurated in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar and laid the foundation stones for 75 such schools across the national capital.
The initiative marks a major push towards technology-driven education reform, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and integrating Artificial Intelligence-based learning.
The Union Minister described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement, stating that by developing them as high-standard institutions, the Delhi government has set an example.
He said these schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower, and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private institutions.
“CM Shri Schools are not merely about infrastructure, but represent a commitment to making Delhi’s children globally competitive. These schools are being developed as Centres of Excellence, integrating modern technology, skill education, career guidance, and holistic personality development. The government’s aim is to create an education system that prepares children not only for examinations, but for life,” said the Chief Minister.
She added that AI-enabled smart classrooms are being established with interactive panels, digital learning content, and modern tools to enable personalised learning. A dedicated portal has also been developed to help students prepare for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and NDA, featuring regular online tests and progress tracking.
Further, she said multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce students to robotics, artificial intelligence, design, and mechatronics at an early stage, helping them secure employment or start ventures in the future. ICT labs will provide training in digital literacy, coding, and computational thinking, while digitised libraries will offer e-books and research material. Career labs will assess students’ interests and guide them towards higher education and employment. ‘Science of Living’ spaces will focus on mental well-being and personality development. Language labs will promote multilingual and foreign language learning.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that as the world hosts the Global AI Impact Summit, Delhi is simultaneously launching an AI-driven education system, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement.
Sood said, “7,000 classrooms across the city are being converted into AI-enabled smart classrooms.” He added, “The previous government had not left behind even a single fully functional ICT lab. But today, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, 175 new ICT labs equipped with 7,000 computers are being dedicated to the people of Delhi. Alongside this, more than 100 digital libraries and over 175 language laboratories are also being inaugurated.”
Responding to criticism over education budget allocations, Sood said, “If this is the result of a ‘reduced budget,’ then let there be such a reduced budget again, if it leads to even greater work and outcomes.”
He further said that earlier education infrastructure was limited to select areas, but now digital learning is being delivered uniformly across Delhi—from Rohini to Dera Mandi and from Hiran Kudna to Yamunapar—ensuring equal opportunity for all students. “Before March 31, 2026, all 7,000 smart classrooms will be fully operational. This marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s educational history,” he added.