74% of girls in Odisha miss school during menstruation: Study

Bhubaneshwar: Nearly 74 per cent of girls surveyed across Odisha reported missing school during menstruation, with absences ranging from one to eight days every cycle, according to a study on menstrual health released on Thursday.
The assessment, conducted between April 28 and May 25 across 14 districts for educational institutions and eight districts for public institutions, highlighted serious gaps in menstrual hygiene management, sanitation infrastructure, awareness and institutional support systems.
The survey covered 177 respondents, including 121 schools and 56 public institutions from rural and urban areas in Odisha.
The assessment was jointly carried out by alliance members including Aaina, UNICEF, Saukhyam Foundation, AL2050, PCI, WaterAid, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar among others along with local stakeholders and community representatives.
The findings were released at the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Conclave 2026 on the theme "Rising Together: Transforming Menstrual Health as a Fundamental Right" organised by the Odisha Menstrual Health and Hygiene Alliance (OMHH Alliance), led by Aaina in collaboration with UNICEF.
According to the findings, pain and discomfort were cited as the leading reasons for absenteeism among girls, followed by lack of adequate facilities, insufficient privacy and persistent social stigma around menstruation.
The report noted that although 94 per cent of schools surveyed have separate toilets for girls, many institutions still lack basic menstrual hygiene support systems. Availability of water and soap in washrooms remains inconsistent, affecting hygiene and usability.
A major concern flagged by the study was the absence of safe menstrual waste disposal systems in schools. Around 56 per cent of schools either have no disposal facility or depend on unsafe open disposal methods, posing environmental and public health risks. Only a limited number of schools reported having incinerators installed.
The report also pointed to inadequate healthcare support mechanisms in educational institutions. Only 27 per cent of schools surveyed have a nurse or health worker, while 44 per cent reported availability of first aid kits.
"Limited access to healthcare support leaves many adolescent girls without guidance or immediate assistance during menstrual health emergencies," the report stated.
While around 73 per cent of schools conduct menstrual health awareness sessions, many girls still hesitate to openly discuss menstruation because of prevailing cultural taboos and stigma, it added.
The findings from public institutions were equally concerning. Nearly 73 per cent of public institutions surveyed do not provide sanitary pads for women employees or visitors, while over 31 per cent lack any disposal mechanism for menstrual waste.
The assessment further highlighted poor accessibility for persons with disabilities in several public institutions.
Respondents stressed the need for improved water and sanitation infrastructure, uninterrupted sanitary pad availability, better disposal systems, regular awareness programmes and stronger institutional support mechanisms.
The report underlined that menstrual health is not only a health issue but also linked to dignity, education, workplace inclusion, public health and gender equality.
It called for urgent and coordinated action by government departments, educational institutions, healthcare systems, civil society organisations and communities to create safe, inclusive and supportive environments for women and girls across Odisha.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.