74% employers likely to retain 10% of festive hires: Report

"The interesting shift is that the festive season is becoming a window into how companies want to build their workforce more broadly. Businesses still need the flexibility to respond to a sharp rise in demand, but they're also recognising that short-term hiring doesn't have to mean short-term thinking. When employers start earlier and create opportunities for strong performers to stay on, the festive period can become a practical way to discover talent that might otherwise have been missed," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.