73.5 per cent investment MoUs have moved into execution, says TN CM at conclave

Addressing the first-of-its-kind Conversion Conclave 2026 organised in Chennai, with elections around the corner, Stalin cited the state’s achievements under the ‘Dravidian Model’ and said, “This data is for all those who have been asking questions about the conversion of MoUs,” adding that the commitments have turned into factories, jobs and production.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa presented a scorecard of the state’s investment performance since DMK returned to power in 2021 in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19.