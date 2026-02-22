73% employers plan to hire freshers in H1 2026: Report

"We are witnessing a structural reset in how early-career talent integrates into the workforce. Fresher hiring intent has risen to 73 per cent this half-year, reflecting cautious but clear employer confidence in entry-level talent. Some sectors are demonstrating a spiking momentum - retail hiring intent has jumped 50 percentage points, from 41 per cent in HY1 2025 to 91 per cent in HY1 2026," TeamLease Edtech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.