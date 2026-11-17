A group of 72 former civil servants has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reinstate the Justice Kurian Joseph-led High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations, whose first report recommended abolishing NEET, disbanding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and returning education, including medical education, to the State List.
In an open letter dated November 14, the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) questioned the state government's decision to discontinue the committee on November 6. The group has asked the government to restore the first part of the report, which was removed from the state government's website, and allow the panel to complete its second report.
The signatories described the government's explanation that the committee was a non-statutory body with functions overlapping those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission as unconvincing.
“There is no bar on a non-statutory body undertaking an inquiry into Centre-state relations and suggesting measures for a healthier and more responsive federal structure,” the letter stated.
The group also questioned the decision to transfer the unfinished work to the State Law Commission, particularly when the committee had been working towards submitting Part II of its report by May 31, 2027.
“Transferring the task of preparation of Part II of the Report from the HLC to the State Law Commission six months before the deadline for its submission is a retrograde step,” the letter said.
What the committee recommended on NEET and NTA
The committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, submitted Part I of its report to the then Chief Minister M K Stalin on February 16, 2026. The three-member panel also included retired IAS officer K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan.
Its recommendations on education include reversing the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976, which moved education from the State List to the Concurrent List, and restoring education, including medical education, to the State List.
The report proposed disbanding the NTA and abolishing NEET and the National Exit Test (NExT) through amendments to the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
It also recommended limiting the Union government's role under Entry 66 of the Union List to coordination and determination of standards in higher education. The committee proposed freeing leading universities from central regulatory control and replacing the All India Quota with a voluntary quota determined by individual states.
These recommendations form part of a wider set of proposals on constitutional amendments, the Governor's role, delimitation, elections, fiscal federalism, healthcare and the distribution of powers between the Union and state governments.
The report was commissioned in April 2025 by the previous DMK government to examine constitutional provisions, laws and government orders affecting Centre-state relations and suggest measures to strengthen state autonomy.
Why the 72 former officers oppose the decision
The CCG said the government's argument that the committee's functions overlapped with those of the State Law Commission did not justify discontinuing its work.
The group pointed out that the State Law Commission was itself an executive body established through a government order in 1994 and subsequently reconstituted through executive orders. It also cited the Rajamannar Committee, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government between 1969 and 1971, and the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions set up by the Union government to examine Centre-state relations.
The letter questioned the removal of both English and Tamil versions of Part I from the state government's website. The report had been published by Bloomsbury after the government granted open-access rights in July 2026.
The signatories said the decision to discontinue the committee and transfer its remaining work could result in the loss of institutional knowledge gathered during its research. They also warned that splitting the exercise between two bodies could lead to inconsistencies in constitutional interpretation and delay the second report.
The group raised concerns over the broader implications for federalism, questioning whether the state government was reluctant to disagree with the Union government and the ruling party at the Centre.
It referred to constitutional changes, conditional fiscal transfers and centrally sponsored schemes, which it said had reduced the financial and administrative autonomy of states.
“We trust that your government will affirm its commitment to a strong federal democracy, with devolution of powers to local government institutions. Restoring the remit of the committee to complete its task of bringing out Part II of the Report will be a welcome step in this direction,” the letter said.
Among the 72 signatories are Julio Ribeiro, former Director General of Police, Punjab; Harsh Mander, former IAS officer; M G Devasahayam, former Secretary to the Government of Haryana; Sharad Behar, former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh; N C Saxena, former Secretary of the Planning Commission; Meena Gupta, former Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests; Amitabha Pande, former Secretary of the Inter-State Council; and Vappala Balachandran, former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.
Tamil Nadu government's explanation
In Government Order 704, dated November 6, the Public Department said the committee was a non-statutory body and that its functions had considerable similarities with the mandate of the reconstituted Tamil Nadu State Law Commission.
The State Law Commission, reconstituted on August 7, 2026, was entrusted with examining inter-State and Centre-state relations, reviewing existing laws and recommending improvements to the state's legal and institutional framework.
The government discontinued the high-level committee with immediate effect and directed its secretary and committee officer to hand over all records and relevant documents to the State Law Commission.
The order did not withdraw or formally reject the recommendations already submitted in Part I. However, the removal of the report from the government website has prompted the former civil servants to seek its restoration.