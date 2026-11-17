A group of 72 former civil servants has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reinstate the Justice Kurian Joseph-led High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations, whose first report recommended abolishing NEET, disbanding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and returning education, including medical education, to the State List.

In an open letter dated November 14, the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) questioned the state government's decision to discontinue the committee on November 6. The group has asked the government to restore the first part of the report, which was removed from the state government's website, and allow the panel to complete its second report.

The signatories described the government's explanation that the committee was a non-statutory body with functions overlapping those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission as unconvincing.

“There is no bar on a non-statutory body undertaking an inquiry into Centre-state relations and suggesting measures for a healthier and more responsive federal structure,” the letter stated.

The group also questioned the decision to transfer the unfinished work to the State Law Commission, particularly when the committee had been working towards submitting Part II of its report by May 31, 2027.

“Transferring the task of preparation of Part II of the Report from the HLC to the State Law Commission six months before the deadline for its submission is a retrograde step,” the letter said.