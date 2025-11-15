'71% Indian workers now rely on AI for ideas, problem-solving, career advice'

Artificial intelligence has quietly become the new colleague in Indian workplaces.

From brainstorming ideas to making career decisions, employees are turning to AI not as a futuristic tool, but as a daily collaborator.

A new study by Indeed reveals that 71 percent of Indian workers now rely on AI for guidance at work, marking a major shift in how professionals think, learn, and lead.

The 2025 Workplace Trends Report, conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, draws insights from 3,872 respondents across 14 industries.

For many professionals, consulting AI has become as natural as seeking input from a manager. It’s used for productivity, creative thinking, career planning, and skill development. As the report notes, “AI is no longer just an assistant, it’s becoming a trusted work partner.”