'71% Indian workers now rely on AI for ideas, problem-solving, career advice'

Artificial intelligence has quietly become the new colleague in Indian workplaces.
From brainstorming ideas to making career decisions, employees are turning to AI not as a futuristic tool, but as a daily collaborator.
A new study by Indeed reveals that 71 percent of Indian workers now rely on AI for guidance at work, marking a major shift in how professionals think, learn, and lead.
The 2025 Workplace Trends Report, conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, draws insights from 3,872 respondents across 14 industries.
For many professionals, consulting AI has become as natural as seeking input from a manager. It’s used for productivity, creative thinking, career planning, and skill development. As the report notes, “AI is no longer just an assistant, it’s becoming a trusted work partner.”
AI Becomes the Top Workplace Priority
For the first time, AI has overtaken salary and burnout as the leading workplace priority for Indian employees. Workers now see it as a personal mentor and problem-solving ally—using it to validate ideas, find efficient solutions, and plan next career steps. Seven in ten workers now look to AI for idea validation and problem-solving.
New Workforce Behaviour: Skill Nomads and Micro-Retirements
The report highlights emerging behavioural trends among Indian professionals. Employees are embracing 'skill nomadism', frequently switching roles, learning new skills, and adapting to evolving technologies to stay employable.
Another rising trend is 'micro-retirements'—short, intentional breaks taken to recharge, retrain, or pursue side projects, instead of long career pauses. These mini time-outs signal a growing preference for flexibility and work-life balance.
Employers and Employees Differ in Their Perceptions
These new patterns have also exposed a widening perception gap. Nearly 42 percent of employers view job-hopping, brief office visits ('coffee badging'), or quiet quitting as disengagement. But 62 percent of employees see them as strategic responses to workplace pressure and tools for career management.
Young Professionals Drive the Shift
Younger workers are spearheading the transformation. About 68 percent of entry-to-junior-level employees are experimenting with new learning methods and career planning. Four in ten workers say they are blending work and life through moonlighting, flexible schedules, or short sabbaticals.
Overall, 75 percent of respondents have adopted at least one modern work behaviour. Key motivators include flexibility and autonomy (43 percent), stress and burnout (37 percent), and job security concerns (30 percent). Personal triggers such as job redundancy (37 percent), family responsibilities (22 percent), and feeling stuck in a role (20 percent) are also reshaping choices.
Indeed’s findings suggest that India’s workforce is entering a new era—one where success is defined not by stability or hierarchy, but by adaptability, creativity, and the ability to learn alongside machines.