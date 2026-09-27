70,000 rural youth to begin skill training under DDU-GKY 2.0 from Oct

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that around 70,000 rural youth are expected to commence skill training from October under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0.

As per the DDU-GKY 2.0 portal, allocations of 5.6 lakh targets towards more than 1,200 projects to the Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) have been done by 24 states/UTs.