700 govt school students to perform at Kannada Rajyotsava event in Bengaluru

With a view to encourage more students from government schools to participate in cultural events for Kannada Rajyotsava, the Department of Primary Education is celebrating the event in Kanteerava Indoor Stadium for the third time since 2023.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing preparations for the event on Thursday, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “In 2024, there were 1,100 students from private, as well as government schools who participated in cultural activities at the event. Of the 1,100 students, 300 were from government schools. Similarly, this year, we have 1,700 students participating in the event of whom, 700 are from government schools. This is to encourage their participation in cultural activities, apart from studies and sports.”