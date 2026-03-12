70 years young: Shashi Tharoor brand lives on amid controversy as constant companion

The year was 2008. Unless my memory is playing truant, it was a late afternoon on an ironically cheerful monsoon day. Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium was jam-packed with Congress workers. Under heavy security cover, the stadium was brimming with activities as VIPs and senior leaders kept moving around. The then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was set to arrive at any moment.

Sitting in the front row, next to ex-minister Pandalam Sudhakaran, sporting a blue kurta and a heartwarming smile, was a familiar face greeting one and all. Someone who has made Malayalis brim with pride on global platforms countless times. His was a name familiar to many, yet glimpses of his face could be seen only on mini-screens. Especially after his unsuccessful contest against Ban Ki-moon to become the next United Nations Secretary General after Kofi Annan. The one and only Shashi Tharoor himself.