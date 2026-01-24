70 per cent conversion rate in FDI pacts from CM Stalin's foreign visits: TRB Rajaa

‘48/69 pacts are in advanced stage of implementation’

Rajaa said, during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign visits alone, the state had signed 69 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), of which 48 have reached advanced stages of implementation, including construction, foundation-laying and commencement of production.

“This translates into a 70% conversion rate of investments into actual projects, which is unmatched by any other government. We do not sign MoUs merely for publicity. Every agreement is backed by firm commitments and is aimed at generating employment,” Rajaa said.

He added that while globally a 40-50% conversion rate is considered good, achieving 70% reflects the government’s credibility and execution capabilities.