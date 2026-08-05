7 Noida schools fined Rs 1 lakh each for violating UP fees regulation law

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has fined seven private schools Rs 1 lakh each for allegedly violating provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act by increasing fees beyond the permissible limit or levying unauthorised charges, officials said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam.
According to an official statement, the committee reviewed fee hikes proposed by private schools for the 2026-27 academic session and examined their compliance with the provisions of the Act.
The review found that six schools had increased fees beyond the maximum permissible limit of 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 academic session. Another school in Sector 21, Noida, had charged separate annual fees in addition to the composite fee and had also failed to upload its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session on its website, the officials said.
The committee treated the violations as first-time offences under the Act and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on each of the seven schools.
The administration said notices had earlier been issued to 45 schools found to have increased fees beyond the prescribed limit, directing them to comply with the provisions of the Act. However, seven schools failed to rectify the violations despite the notices, following which penal action was initiated.
The district administration reiterated that under the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, private schools cannot increase fees beyond the prescribed limit without following the statutory provisions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.