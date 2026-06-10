7.32 lakh aspirants sit UP constable exam on day 2 as police crack down on cheating, impersonation and fake videos

Lucknow (PTI): Over 7.32 lakh candidates on Tuesday took the written examination for recruitment as constable in the Uttar Pradesh police on the second day at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state, officials said.
Meanwhile, FIRs were lodged and arrests made across the state for alleged attempts of irregularities in the exam and circulation of misinformation related to it on social media platforms, they said.
The exam is being conducted from June 8 to 10 -- over three days in two shifts. On the first day, of the 9,62,832 candidates scheduled, a total of 7,23,540 candidates (75.15 per cent) appeared for the examination.
The examination is being conducted for 32,679 posts and a total of 28,86,797 candidates have applied for it, according to officials.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) DG SB Shiradkar said, "On Tuesday, a total of 9,62,833 candidates had been called to appear in both shifts, of whom 7,32,731 attended. The overall attendance was recorded at 76.10 per cent."
The government has put in place stringent security measures to ensure a completely cheat-free and transparent recruitment process, according to an official statement.
Arrangements such as biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, frisking, identity verification, and social media monitoring have been implemented at the examination centres, it added.
As a result, incidents of cheating, impersonation, and misinformation were promptly detected in various districts on the second day, and strict action was taken against those involved, it said.
At Beni Madhav Vidyapeeth Inter College in Hardoi, a candidate identified as Rohit Pathauri was caught carrying a concealed mobile phone and question papers from a previous competitive examination with the alleged intention of cheating.
Police registered a case against him under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Information Technology Act, and subsequently arrested him.
In Aligarh, an individual arrived at the examination centre at Dharam Samaj College to take the examination on behalf of another candidate using a fake Aadhaar card. Upon verification, the fraud was detected, and both the accused and his associate were arrested, according to the statement.
Similarly, at the DAV Inter College in Muzaffarnagar, another person was caught appearing in place of a candidate using a forged Aadhaar card. In both cases, FIRs were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Public Examination Act, it stated.
At Siddiqui Faiz-e-Aam Inter College, Makhaniya, Kanpur, a candidate was caught during frisking before the commencement of the second shift while attempting to carry an electronic gadget into the examination centre. He is being questioned, and legal proceedings are underway, it added.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, police said it also acted swiftly against the circulation of misleading and baseless content on social media during the examination.
Indrajeet, a resident of Amroha, was arrested for posting a "fake" video through an Instagram account. A case has been registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, it said.
The UPPRPB DG stated that strict legal action will be ensured against individuals involved in cheating, impersonation, use of electronic devices, or spreading rumours on social media, according to the statement.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.