67th Kerala state school sports meet kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dark clouds were a bit worrying. However, the tightly-packed crowd comprising thousands of students, parents, teachers, and sports enthusiasts, set their concerns aside as they entered the world of school sports in the capital city.

Marking the start of the week-long sports gala in Thiruvananthapuram, which would be attended by over 20,000 students, Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the 67th Kerala State School Sports Meet at University Stadium on Tuesday.

The second sports meet conducted in the School Olympics format will also see over 2,000 inclusive students taking part in multiple events.

The participation of inclusive students is a statement that they too can become a part of the mainstream society, Balagopal said.

Presiding over the ceremony, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the sports meet is the “practice space” to cultivate tomorrow’s Olympians.

“As many as 20,000 children, competing in 41 events at 12 venues, are equipping themselves to rewrite the history of strength and speed,” he said.

The inauguration, which began with a march past attended by over 300 students from each district, was followed by an oath-taking ceremony by the participants and officials.