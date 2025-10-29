67th Kerala School Sports Meet: Hosts T’Puram crowned champions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight thrilling days of action came to a close with hosts Thiruvananthapuram being crowned champions of the 67th Kerala School Sports Meet on Tuesday.

The meet saw record-breaking performances, tight competitions across categories and emotional highs that carried the spirit of sportsmanship.

A total of 17 new records in athletics and 17 in aquatics made this edition the one with the most record-breaking events.

Spread across 12 venues, the event hosted nearly 9,000 competitions in close to 40 events.