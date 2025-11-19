66% Anna University students get placed in initial round
CHENNAI: This year’s placement drive at Anna University has been off to a stellar start as more students bagged job offers with better pay packages. Commencing the placement drive in July, the university’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) has recorded 664 students securing jobs, out of the 1,000 who registered this year.
With 66.4% of the registered batch already placed in the initial phase, the mid-season performance marks a substantial improvement over the 550 placements recorded during the corresponding period last year, reflecting a robust resurgence in the hiring market.
The most notable highlight of the current placement cycle is the sharp increase in high-value job offers.
75 final-year students have successfully bagged annual compensation packages exceeding Rs 30 lakh – 10 among them have secured offers above Rs 34 lakh per annum.
“Last year, the highest pay package received by our students was Rs 32 lakh per annum,” said K Shanmuga Sundaram, director of CUIC. “Over 75% of the students were placed last year.
This year, the numbers will certainly increase as we are expecting more than 300 companies to participate in the placement process. So far, 70 companies have hired from the campus,” he added.
Last year 240 companies participated. Placement officials credit the strong demand to specific sectors, primarily product development companies and global capability centres.
These firms, which recruit for highly specialised technology, research, and core engineering roles, have been the major drivers of the premium salary bracket this season, indicating an industry-wide focus on niche skills over traditional IT services.
The placement drive will continue till May next year, giving the remaining students ample opportunities as more companies, including those from the core engineering and consulting sectors, are scheduled to visit the campus in January.
“The overwhelming response from product development firms and GCCs validates the quality of our academic programmes and the technical readiness of our graduates. We have chalked out special training programmes to brush up technical skills of our students,” the director said.
The story is reported by Binita Jaiswal for The New Indian Express