66% Anna University students get placed in initial round

CHENNAI: This year’s placement drive at Anna University has been off to a stellar start as more students bagged job offers with better pay packages. Commencing the placement drive in July, the university’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) has recorded 664 students securing jobs, out of the 1,000 who registered this year.

With 66.4% of the registered batch already placed in the initial phase, the mid-season performance marks a substantial improvement over the 550 placements recorded during the corresponding period last year, reflecting a robust resurgence in the hiring market.

The most notable highlight of the current placement cycle is the sharp increase in high-value job offers.

75 final-year students have successfully bagged annual compensation packages exceeding Rs 30 lakh – 10 among them have secured offers above Rs 34 lakh per annum.