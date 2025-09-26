65 Advanced Technology Centres in Telangana to be inaugurated tomorrow

The state government is set to inaugurate 65 newly built Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) across Telangana on September 27. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the ATC at Mallepally in Hyderabad, while his Cabinet colleagues and other people’s representatives will flag off the facilities across the state, reported Manda Ravinder Reddy of The New Indian Express.

The chief minister had laid the foundation stone for the ATC at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mallepally, in June last year, aiming to upgrade outdated skill development programmes and improve youth employability. The government collaborated with Tata Technologies to transform 65 ITIs into ATCs under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), enhancing technical proficiency and aligning training with industry demand.

The state contributed Rs 363.38 crore of the total cost of Rs 2,379.63 crore, with the remainder borne by Tata Technologies. According to a statement on Thursday, September 25, Industry 4.0 technologies, industry-ready courseware and trainers incorporated in the ATCs will support skilled talent development and attract investments. Courses cover product design, manufacturing and verification, 3D printing, robotics, industrial automation, manufacturing execution systems, EVs and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Workshops of 13,500 sq ft were constructed in all 65 ATCs, accommodating six long-term and 23 short-term courses. Of 11,008 seats for long-term courses (2025–27), 10,869 (99%) are filled, with admissions open until September 30. From next academic year, 1.25 lakh seats in short-term courses are expected. Tata Technologies will train teaching staff, providing 130 Master Trainers and 780 Trainers. Three training centres are already functional at Mallepally, Khammam and Nizamabad.