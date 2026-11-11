AP woman cycles 3,000 km to Delhi for Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): A 62-year-old woman, Vijayalakshmi, has embarked on a 3,000-kilometre cycling journey from Bheemavaram in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among young people.

Vijayalakshmi began her journey on October 2 and is expected to reach the national capital on December 10. She aims to cover the distance in 50 days and has travelled around 800 kilometres so far.

The Telangana State Eagle Force accorded her a grand welcome and appreciated her determination and commitment to the anti-drug awareness campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayalakshmi said she had taken up the journey as a mission despite not being a cyclist, emphasising that every parent and citizen must take responsibility for creating a drug-free society.

"I am organising the Nasha Mukt Bharat programme from Bheemavaram to New Delhi, covering 3,000 kilometres in 50 days. Why have I chosen this programme? I am not a cyclist. We have to take responsibility, and every mother has to think about her children. I feel sad about some children, and we have to play a role in dismantling drugs," she said.

"This is not a cycle yatra; I am taking this up as a mission. I will motivate parents, and I have a target of one lakh children. I am visiting colleges; so far, I have visited 40 colleges. Some children are saying that they will become anti-drug soldiers, and I feel happy. I expect the children to change and participate in making drug-free states," she added.

She said the journey also involved visiting places affected by drug abuse and interacting with police officials and young people. Vijayalakshmi urged women to take an active role in educating children about the dangers of drugs.

Sitharam, Telangana Eagle Force Superintendent of Police, also praised her initiative and called for collective participation in the campaign.

"As part of making India a Nasha Mukt Bharat, a woman named Vijayalakshmi has taken up a cycle yatra from Bheemavaram to New Delhi to campaign against drugs and create awareness among the youth about the consequences of drug consumption. Everyone has to participate in this mission. We wish her good health and appreciate her courage," he told ANI.

He said the campaign would help educate young people about the health hazards and other consequences of drug abuse.

(ANI)