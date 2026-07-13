Chandigarh University commissions NCC cadets into Armed Forces

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "At Chandigarh University we believe that nation-building is as important as knowledge-building. Our NCC Wing is not merely preparing students for careers in the armed forces, it is shaping leaders defined by discipline, courage, integrity and an unwavering commitment to serve the nation. Every cadet who becomes an officer in armed forces reflects years of rigorous military training, dedicated mentorship and a culture that inspires young people to serve a purpose greater than themselves. The growing number of commissioned officers, national honors and academy achievers, along with the doubling of NCC seats allotted to the Chandigarh University truly reflects the trust reposed in our training methodologies. We remain committed to producing many more officers who will lead with honour and safeguard the sovereignty and security of our nation."

(PRNewswire & PTI)