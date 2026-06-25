60% of Indian consumers interested in creating personal AI agents: Adobe report

New Delhi: Around 60 per cent of Indian consumers are interested in creating a personal AI agent, making India the most receptive market for agentic AI in the Asia Pacific region, according to the Adobe 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report released on Thursday.

The report stated that more than half of Indian consumers are willing to engage with AI-powered experiences. Around 55 per cent said they would interact with a brand's AI agent if offered, while 58 per cent said they are comfortable with agent-to-agent interactions.

Further, 61 per cent said they would be comfortable allowing an AI agent to interact with a brand's human representative on their behalf.