5G rollout, AI integration and domestic manufacturing drive India's telecom growth in 2025: Industry leaders

New Delhi: India's telecom sector closed 2025 on a strong footing, reinforcing its position as a central pillar of the country's digital economy, driven by rapid 5G expansion, rising data consumption, growing domestic manufacturing, and a sharper focus on resilience, security and self-reliance.



According to industry data, India's overall telecom subscriber base reached 1.2 billion by November 2025, with teledensity rising to 86.76 per cent. Wireless broadband continued to dominate with nearly 955 million users, while 5G adoption accelerated sharply, touching around 394 million subscriptions by year-end. Network rollout also gathered pace as India crossed over 5.15 lakh 5G base transceiver stations, taking average monthly data consumption to about 36 GB per user.

