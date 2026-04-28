59 Thane students embark on science study tour under 'Mission Bharari'

Thane: As many as 59 meritorious students from Maharashtra's Thane district have embarked on an 'ISRO Study Tour' under the innovative 'Mission Bharari' initiative, aimed to connect rural students with advanced science.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged the tour at the District Planning Bhavan on Monday, marking the commencement of a five-day educational journey to India's premier space research centres, an official release by the district administration said on Tuesday.