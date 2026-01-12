5,662 class 8 students take NMMS exam in Coimbatore; questions deemed easy

COIMBATORE: As many as 5,662 Class 8 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam held at 25 school centres in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Only 168 out of the 5,830 who applied for the exam were absent.

Hema Malini SK Deepak, Under Secretary (NMMSS Division), Ministry of Education, inspected five exam centres including Othakkalmandapam, SRI Municipal School, and Mariammal School, in the district.

Students said most of the questions in the exam were easy.