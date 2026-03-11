Naan Mudhalvan scheme boosted 56 UPSC aspirants in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that 56 of 60 aspirants clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations were beneficiaries of the state government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme.



Addressing the appreciation ceremony for candidates clearing the UPSC examinations, CM Stalin said that the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme and special training programs have yielded results for students.



The Chief Minister said, "First of all, I would like to convey my congratulations and appreciation to those who have succeeded in the All India Civil Services Examination through their hard work and dedication. A few years ago, the number of candidates from Tamil Nadu succeeding in the UPSC examination had been steadily declining. After the Dravidian Model government came to power, we took note of this issue and introduced numerous initiatives to address it immediately."