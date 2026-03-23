Haryana Police take down Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ videos, reels

Chandigarh [India], March 23 (ANI): The Haryana Police have ramped up efforts against rapper-musician Badshah's controversial song 'Tateeree,' taking down hundreds of links across social media platforms.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, recently found himself at the centre of controversy over 'Tateeree' after objections were raised regarding its allegedly offensive lyrics.

According to officials, a total of 857 links have been removed so far, including 154 videos from YouTube and 703 reels from Instagram. The police stated that the action followed notices sent to social media platforms, instructing them to remove all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short clips.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal emphasised that any content undermining the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated in the state. In such cases, the concerned social media accounts may be blocked or restricted, and repeat offenders will be booked under stringent legal provisions.

Officials have also warned social media users against sharing or creating content featuring the banned song. Additional Director General of Police Shibas Kabiraj stated that strict legal action will be taken against violators. Social media accounts engaged in such activity may be blocked, and repeat offenders could face severe legal consequences.

The case is currently under investigation following the registration of an FIR at the Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula. Police teams are closely monitoring online activity linked to the song and identifying individuals involved in sharing it.

'Tateeree' faced heavy criticism ever since its release earlier this month. The track even prompted the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) to issue a formal summons. Earlier, State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia slammed the rapper-singer and his latest song, describing his actions as "unforgivable."

Soon after the backlash intensified, Badshah took to Instagram to emphasise his Haryanvi roots and deny any intent to offend. He said in a video, "I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of speaking inappropriately about any child or woman of Haryana."

An FIR was also registered in Panchkula on March 6, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals by Badshah in his recent music video.

(ANI)