“$5.2 billion spent by Indian parents on foreign education is a waste of talent and resources”: Shashi Tharoor

The Challenge of Implementing the National Education Policy

According to Tharoor, while the vision of the NEP is commendable, implementation remains the biggest challenge, with ground realities of Indian schools often making them difficult to achieve. He notes, “For example, a number of schools do not fulfill the requirements of things like playgrounds and so on. It is not realistic to expect children to travel to some other school 30 kilometers away that has a playground.”

Another key concern is financing. The NEP encourages students to explore diverse subjects, from mathematics to music, but this diversity comes with additional costs. As Tharoor explains, teaching mathematics requires relatively simple resources: a teacher and a blackboard. However, music education demands instruments, trained instructors for different specialisations, and dedicated spaces, all of which require funding. This raises an important question: who will bear these costs? If the financial burden falls on parents, it could exclude students from less privileged backgrounds. On the other hand, if schools must absorb the costs, many institutions may struggle to provide such facilities. Unless these financial realities are addressed, Tharoor cautions, the aspirations of the NEP may remain difficult to fully realise.