51-year-old changemaker takes on menstrual stigma in rural TN schools

VIRUDHUNAGAR: For many adolescent girls in rural schools, menstruation still arrives with fear, shame and ridicule. Whispered conversations, hidden cloths and mocking classmates continue to shape their experience of puberty long before they understand it themselves.
At a time when many still hesitate to openly address these realities, S Vijayarani Meenakshi, a 51-year-old from Rajapalayam, has been travelling to government schools across the region, speaking to students about menstruation, gender stereotypes and empathy with a candour many adults avoid.
What began as a childhood habit of reading has now transformed Vijayarani into a powerful voice challenging deeply rooted prejudices among young minds.
Recalling an incident in her life, Vijayarani noted that in 1994, after completing her Master’s degree in Hindi literature, she secured a clerical job at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. However, her aspirations were short-lived as her parents did not permit her to take up the job since it required her to work outside the state.
“Two years later, defying all odds, I married the man I loved. As we began building our life from scratch without depending on anyone, I slowly returned to my habit of reading after a long break and also started writing short stories,” she said.
Over time, her passion for books evolved into something larger as Vijayarani began reviewing books and speaking at gatherings organised by Tamil literary clubs. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when online classes became common, she noticed many children in her neighbourhood spending long hours glued to their mobile phones, mostly playing games.
As parents started expressing concern about their children’s growing dependence on screens, Vijayarani stepped in. She started having interactive talks with both children and parents, speaking about the effects of excessive screen time, the importance of mindful mobile usage, and healthier alternatives. Her talks soon struck a chord with families in the locality. Encouraged by the positive changes they observed in their children, several parents began recommending that schools invite Vijayarani to address students.
Vijayarani said her interactions with children gradually exposed deeper social issues as well. She noticed that in many middle schools, when girls attained puberty, several taboos surrounded menstruation. She pointed out that even today, in many rural households, menstrual cloths are dried discreetly in closed areas due to stigma, which can also increase the risk of infections.
Vijayarani also came to know of several incidents where boys mocked girls over menstruation.
“In one school, I learnt about a Class 8 girl who used to rest on the last bench during her menstrual cramps on certain days. Some boys in the class began noting those dates and teasing her about it. The humiliation became so overwhelming that the girl eventually stopped coming to school during her periods,” she said.
Vijayarani noted that such experiences pushed her to address these issues in schools. “Through my sessions with students, I aim to create awareness, encourage empathy, and dismantle long-standing myths,” she said.
Moving forward, she hopes to reach more schools in rural areas and continue her talks with children to challenge gender stereotypes, break the silence around menstruation, and address other stereotypes among students.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)
This story has been written by Harini M.