Five heritage sites, including Udaigiri Caves and Gandhi’s Satyagraha landmarks, join India’s UNESCO Tentative List

These nine components represent the evolution of Satyagraha from its inception, as a form of resistance in response to racial discrimination (Pietermaritzburg Station), to an exploratory phase linked to the formation of communities committed to truth and non-violence (Phoenix settlement as the prototype of following ashrams), to consolidation upon Gandhi's return to India with further evolution into mass civil disobedience movements (Mahatma Gandhi Satyagraha Smarak, Sabarmati Ashram, Mani Bhavan).