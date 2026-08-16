5,000 jobs at risk in Chakan due to planned migration of companies: Aaditya Thackeray

Pune: As many as 5,000 direct and indirect jobs would be lost if some companies in Chakan industrial area shifted their operations as they had announced, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said here on Saturday.

The former state minister visited the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Chakan near Pune, and met industry representatives.

The owners of at least 20 companies stated earlier this week that they had decided to shift their factories to Khandala due to the severe traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure in Chakan MIDC.