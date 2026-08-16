5,000 jobs at risk in Chakan due to planned migration of companies: Aaditya Thackeray

Pune: As many as 5,000 direct and indirect jobs would be lost if some companies in Chakan industrial area shifted their operations as they had announced, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said here on Saturday.
The former state minister visited the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Chakan near Pune, and met industry representatives.
The owners of at least 20 companies stated earlier this week that they had decided to shift their factories to Khandala due to the severe traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure in Chakan MIDC.
Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said this would put about 5,000 direct and indirect local jobs at risk.
"Industry representatives expressed concern that while the World Bank estimates that nearly 120 million young people will enter the job market over the next decade, Maharashtra risks losing existing industries instead of creating new employment opportunities," he added.
He was told that there is severe traffic congestion in the Chakan-Pimpri-Pune industrial corridor, and the daily commute often takes two to three hours, affecting productivity, operational efficiency and workers' health, Thackeray said.
"They have demanded Metro and rapid rail connectivity between Chakan, Pimpri and Pune. They have also urged authorities to increase the frequency of civic PMPML bus services and ensure affordable public transport for workers. They stressed that long-term infrastructure improvement is necessary to retain industries, safeguard employment and sustain the region's economic growth," the Sena (UBT) leader added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.