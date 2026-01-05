49 crypto currency exchanges registered with FIU during 2024-25 fiscal: Report

New Delhi: A total of 49 crypto currency exchanges, a majority of them based in India, were registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) during the 2024-25 fiscal as part of the country's legal regime to mitigate anti-money laundering and terrorist financing risks emerging from this sector, according to a report.

Also, a "strategic analysis" of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) generated and furnished by these exchanges to the federal agency found "exploitation" of crypto funds for "serious" criminal activities like hawala (unaccounted) transactions, gambling, scam, fraud and an instance of operating an illegal adult content website.