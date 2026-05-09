48 school buses barred from operation in Prakasam over safety violations

ONGOLE: Road Transport Department officials in Prakasam district barred 48 school buses from operating after inspections found violations of fitness and safety norms prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act and AIS-063 school bus safety standards.

Officials said 744 schools and colleges operate buses for student transportation across the district.

Between April 28 and May 6, officials from Ongole, Kandukur and Darsi Regional Transport Offices conducted inspections in their respective jurisdictions. During the checks, authorities found that 100 of 148 buses belonging to 22 educational institutions complied with fitness requirements and AIS-063 safety standards.