48 MBBS, BDS seats vacant in Tamil Nadu even after stray counselling

Dr V Lokanayaki, secretary, selection committee, said there are 48 seats left vacant even after four rounds of counselling, including one BDS seat in Government Dental College and two BDS seats in Cuddalore Dental College, in addition to one BDS seat under the 7.5% reservation for government school students in self-financing medical colleges.

At the end of the stray round of counselling, 25 MBBS seats and 23 BDS seats were left vacant.

The selection committee had held counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state for the academic year 2025-2026 from November 12 to 17.