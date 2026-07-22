47 Bastar students clear NEET through free residential coaching

Jagdalpur: As many as 47 students from Gyan Gudi, a free residential coaching initiative launched by the Bastar district administration, have qualified for the NEET exam, marking a significant achievement for students from the Bastar forest region.



Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara congratulated the students on their success and said their performance had made not only their parents but the entire district proud.

"It is a matter of great joy that among the students studying at Gyan Gudi, a district administration initiative in Bastar district, approximately 50 have qualified for the NEET exam, and four have qualified in nursing. Their counselling will begin next month, and we hope they will be admitted to a good medical college," Chhikara said.



He said clearing the national-level NEET exam had brought glory to the students' parents as well as the Bastar region

Chhikara also said the administration plans to expand the coaching initiative beyond NEET and JEE to include examinations such as SSC and banking.

"We hope they will go on to become excellent doctors and play an integral role in improving medical facilities in our region. We are hoping to expand our preparation from just NEET and JEE exams to SSC, banking and other exams that require questions from general subjects like general knowledge, math, and English," he said.