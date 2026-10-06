47 Odisha students visiting Himachal under Youth Exchange Programme meet Chief Minister



The Youth Exchange Programme aims to familiarise students with the rich culture and history of Himachal Pradesh and the state’s development journey. It also gives young people from different states an opportunity to interact and take part in cultural exchange, strengthening the spirit of national unity and integration.

As part of the same programme, around 50 students from Himachal Pradesh will visit Odisha from October 12 to 19.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.