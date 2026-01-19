4,600 schoolchildren with special needs identified in Tiruchy; to receive Rs 45-lakh aid

TIRUCHY: More than 4,600 children with special needs were identified during a month-long medical and educational screening drive held across government and aided schools in Tiruchy district under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The annual exercise was conducted in November, with screening camps organised in blocks including Manachanallur, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Musiri and Thottiyam.

Teams from the School Education Department, Health Department and the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons jointly examined students flagged by schools for learning, behavioural, hearing, speech and physical difficulties.