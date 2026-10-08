Odisha school: 46 girls fall ill after dinner, inquiry ordered

Mayurbhanj: Forty-six girl students fell ill after having dinner and going to sleep at Mantri SSD Girls High School under Badasahi block in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry into the incident.



According to the administration, eight students are undergoing treatment at Mantri Health Centre, while 11 are receiving treatment at Badasahi Group Health Centre. The remaining 27 students are being treated at the school hostel.



Mayurbhanj ADM Netrananda Mallick said the district administration received information about the incident on Thursday and that the district Collector immediately visited the school.

“We received this information today, and the Collector immediately visited the school; the district administration is fully aware of the situation. The students are currently undergoing treatment, and there are no major issues; I believe the matter will be resolved following a proper inquiry,” Mallick told ANI.