44 Harvard-affiliated Indians question campaign against Election Commission, judiciary

A group of 44 Indian citizens affiliated with Harvard University has raised concerns over what it described as a “concerted campaign” against the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court, the office of the Chief Justice of India and Parliament, amid protests over the poll panel’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a statement issued on October 14, the signatories called for respect for constitutional institutions, the rule of law and civil liberties. They also flagged reports that Harvard University’s name was being used to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.

“We, concerned citizens from the world’s oldest and largest democracy, India, write with a deep sense of responsibility. In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference,” the statement said.

The group objected to public rhetoric describing India as being under “siege” and constitutional authorities as “thieves” or “compromised”, arguing that such language could undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

“The actions of law enforcement agencies to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute for evidence, due process or institutional accountability,” the statement said.

The signatories added that constitutional principles should not be applied selectively.

“The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” they said.

The statement concluded: “Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation.” It clarified that the views expressed were those of the individual signatories.