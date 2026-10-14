44 Harvard-affiliated Indians question campaign against Election Commission, judiciary

A group of 44 Indian citizens affiliated with Harvard University has raised concerns over what it described as a “concerted campaign” against the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court, the office of the Chief Justice of India and Parliament, amid protests over the poll panel’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a statement issued on October 14, the signatories called for respect for constitutional institutions, the rule of law and civil liberties. They also flagged reports that Harvard University’s name was being used to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.
“We, concerned citizens from the world’s oldest and largest democracy, India, write with a deep sense of responsibility. In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference,” the statement said.
The group objected to public rhetoric describing India as being under “siege” and constitutional authorities as “thieves” or “compromised”, arguing that such language could undermine public trust in democratic institutions.
“The actions of law enforcement agencies to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute for evidence, due process or institutional accountability,” the statement said.
The signatories added that constitutional principles should not be applied selectively.
“The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” they said.
The statement concluded: “Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation.” It clarified that the views expressed were those of the individual signatories.
Statement follows protests over SIR
The statement comes amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s SIR exercise, which has triggered disputes over electoral roll revisions and the removal of names from voter lists.
On October 10, protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demonstrate against Kumar. Delhi Police detained thousands of people during the protests, according to reports. Opposition parties and other groups have raised allegations about the functioning of the Election Commission and demanded Kumar’s removal.
The SIR is an exercise to revise electoral rolls. The Election Commission has defended the process, while critics have questioned aspects of its implementation and the consequences for eligible voters. The controversy has also prompted legal challenges and scrutiny of the poll panel’s decisions.
Two Harvard-linked groups issue contrasting statements
The October 14 statement followed an earlier letter issued on October 12 by a group of around 100 Harvard alumni. That letter criticised alleged police excesses, the detention of peaceful protesters and what it described as violations of constitutional rights during the October 10 demonstrations.
The earlier statement expressed solidarity with senior advocate and Harvard Law School alumnus Shadan Farasat, whom its signatories said was manhandled by police while trying to prevent a protester’s detention. It also referred to Mehr Pasricha, associated with Harvard Kennedy School, who the group said had been detained despite not being at a protest site. These are allegations made by the signatories. The two statements take different positions on the protests. While the first focused on alleged police action and the rights of demonstrators, the later statement called for evidence-based criticism of constitutional authorities and warned against rhetoric that could erode public trust in institutions.
The later statement also raised concerns about the use of Harvard’s name in political campaigning. The Harvard Club of India has separately clarified that statements issued by individuals associated with Harvard do not necessarily represent the club’s official position.
The signatories to the October 14 statement include individuals affiliated with Harvard Medical School, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School and other Harvard institutions. The statement does not represent an official position of Harvard University.