Unnathi scholarship sends 42 ST students abroad in two years

Thiruvananthapuram: Climbing the ladder of success from communities which were once downtrodden in the social fabric, as many as 42 ST students from the state went abroad for higher studies in the last two academic years (2024-25, 2025-26), after receiving from the state government through the Unnathi scholarship.

While 25 tribal students received the scholarship benefit in 2024-25, 17 students availed the same in 2025-26. The figure stands remarkably, as the number of students who went abroad as part of the scholarship from 2013-14 to 2024-25 (before the scheme was revamped) shows a cumulative total of 40 students.

A total of Rs 9.87 crores was disbursed as scholarship amounts to these students from the tribal communities during this period, with some students receiving up to Rs 25 lakh.

With this, the total number of tribal students who have flown abroad to pursue their higher studies under the Unnathi scholarship has increased to 82 from 2013, and Rs 19.76 crores have been spent for their studies.

The UK remains the favourite destination for these students over the years, with students also seeking careers in countries like Australia and New Zealand. The courses they pursue also vary, ranging from an MA in social policy and criminology to post-graduate engineering courses.

"However, these students generally tend to study, find a job and settle in these foreign countries, rather than coming back. Rather than expecting a boost for the economy from them, this has motivated more students from the underprivileged sections to pursue higher studies," said an official from the ST development department.

They also said that while students from almost all districts become eligible for the scholarship, a higher proportion of these students are from the Malayaraya community.

The crucial change in the scheme came with the involvement of the state government's ODEPC, which assists aspirants to find the right course and university.

"With a government undertaking coming into action, the chances of fraudulent practices are minimal. They have a systematic approach, right from selecting students to placing them in a desired course," the official added.

With the selection process of the new batch already underway, the department expects to have an increased figure this academic year's intakes.