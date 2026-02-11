40K students benefited from 7.5% reservation in last five years, says Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said it was sustained protests by the DMK that compelled the previous AIADMK government to introduce a 7.5% reservation in medical seats for government school students.

Recalling that the quota was initially limited to medical courses, Stalin said the DMK had consistently fought to ensure its effective implementation.

After assuming office, the present government expanded the reservation to engineering, agriculture, law and veterinary sciences, besides bearing the tuition fees, hostel charges and other educational expenses of beneficiaries.