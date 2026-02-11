40K students benefited from 7.5% reservation in last five years, says Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said it was sustained protests by the DMK that compelled the previous AIADMK government to introduce a 7.5% reservation in medical seats for government school students.
Recalling that the quota was initially limited to medical courses, Stalin said the DMK had consistently fought to ensure its effective implementation.
After assuming office, the present government expanded the reservation to engineering, agriculture, law and veterinary sciences, besides bearing the tuition fees, hostel charges and other educational expenses of beneficiaries.
Over the last five years, the state has spent Rs 911 crore to support 40,613 students under the scheme, he said.
Stalin was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony jointly organised by the All India Association for Christian Higher Education (AIACHE) and Women’s Christian College (WCC), Chennai, where he was felicitated for amending a Government Order (GO), restoring the rights of minority institutions in the appointment of principals and faculty.
Representatives of AIACHE and principals of minority colleges said the amendment had resolved long-pending issues related to faculty appointments and approvals, helping restore constitutionally guaranteed minority rights.
The move has directly benefitted over 350 faculty members, they said.
Highlighting the Pudhumai Penn scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to girls from government schools pursuing higher education, Stalin said women’s enrolment in colleges had increased by 34%, with nearly eight lakh students benefitting so far.
Citing a State Planning Commission study, he said the impact was most visible in rural areas. Calling Naan Mudhalvan his “dream project”, the CM said the initiative has helped bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping students with industry-relevant skills.
He also referred to the state’s decision to provide free cervical cancer vaccination for 14-year-old girls and urged students to give equal importance to education and health. WCC Principal Lillian Jasper lauded the government’s initiatives and said the achievements of the college’s alumnae were closely linked to sustained policy support for education.
‘Stalin misleading public’
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised CM Stalin for claiming credit for the introduction of the 7.5% internal reservation in medical education. In a statement, EPS accused Stalin of misleading the public and said his government had introduced the quota to support poor, middle, and lower-income government school students. Infact, TN was the first state to implement it through a government order, he added.