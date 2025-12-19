40,434 students not registered for SSLC exams-1 in Karnataka; deputy directors to visit all high schools

BENGALURU: According to the records of the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), there are a total of 8,40,196 students, of which 7,99,762 students have registered for the SSLC examination, and the remaining 40,434 have stated that they have registered.

However, there is no data available regarding these 40,434 students.

The last deadline to register for SSLC exams was December 9. Now, the department has instructed deputy directors to prioritise and take steps to register the students who have the eligibility prescribed by the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).